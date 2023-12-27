Spanish soccer star Alexia Putellas will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday. The Barcelona women’s star will have “an arthroscopy on her left knee” her club said. Barcelona will make an official medical announcement after the operation. Putellas was part of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad earlier this year.

