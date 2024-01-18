Spanish soccer club wins ruling against ‘overweight’ player who sought $5M from terminated contract

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has won a legal case against a former player at sport’s highest court, which ruled that it was justified in terminating the contract of defender Joris Gnagnon for being consistently overweight after the COVID-19 pandemic. The former France Under-21 international had previously asked FIFA for compensation of more than 4.6 million euros ($5 million) plus interest. His five-year contract worth 11 million euros ($12 million) was terminated in September 2021. Gnagnon went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after FIFA judges ruled that his claim with the soccer body was inadmissible. Gagnon turned 27 last week and has been a free agent since June 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.