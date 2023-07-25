Spanish soccer club Osasuna announces deal with UEFA to overturn expulsion from competition

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer club Osasuna says it has overturned expulsion from the Europa Conference League after reaching an agreement with UEFA which was signed off by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. UEFA did not immediately confirm the agreement with Osasuna. UEFA removed Osasuna from the third-tier European competition this month because former club officials were implicated in fixing matches a decade ago. Osasuna argued its current management was not involved in wrongdoing. The club filed an appeal at CAS trying to save its first European qualification for 17 years which it earned by placing seventh in the Spanish league. Osasuna says a so-called “consent award” was reached with UEFA and ratified by CAS.

