Spanish sailors ride wave of $2M win, Olympic gold medal to lead Los Gallos into SailGP’s Season 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spaniards Diego Botin and Florian Trittel experienced an adrenaline rush last summer that’s never been seen in sailing. On July 14 on San Francisco Bay, they helped sail Los Gallos’ fast, foiling catamaran to a stunning upset over heavyweights Tom Slingsby of Australia and Peter Burling of New Zealand and claim the $2 million, winner-take-all prize as SailGP’s Season 4 champions. Just 19 days later, the 30-year-olds won the Olympic gold medal in the high-performance 49er class in Marseille, France. They open their title defense this weekend in Dubai.

