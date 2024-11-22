Spanish sailors ride wave of $2M win, Olympic gold medal to lead Los Gallos into SailGP’s Season 5

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - Gold medal winners Diego Botin Le Chever, center left, and Florian Trittel Paul of Spain, center right, pose with their medals on the podium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Spaniards Diego Botin and Florian Trittel experienced an adrenaline rush last summer that’s never been seen in sailing. On July 14 on San Francisco Bay, they helped sail Los Gallos’ fast, foiling catamaran to a stunning upset over heavyweights Tom Slingsby of Australia and Peter Burling of New Zealand and claim the $2 million, winner-take-all prize as SailGP’s Season 4 champions. Just 19 days later, the 30-year-olds won the Olympic gold medal in the high-performance 49er class in Marseille, France. They open their title defense this weekend in Dubai.

