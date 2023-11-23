Spanish prosecutors seek 9-year prison sentence for Dani Alves in sexual assault trial

MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year. Alves is set to face trial over allegations he assaulted the woman in a night club in Barcelona on Dec. 30. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said this month there was enough evidence to open a trial. A date for the hearings was not yet set. The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing. He claims he had consensual sex with the accuser.

