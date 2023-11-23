Spanish prosecutors seek 9-year prison sentence for Dani Alves in sexual assault trial

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
FILE - Brazil's Dani Alves listens to a question during a press conference on the eve of the group G of World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 1, 2022. Alves will face trial for allegedly having sexually assaulted a woman in a night club last year, a Spanish judge ordered Tuesday Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner]

MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year. Alves is set to face trial over allegations he assaulted the woman in a night club in Barcelona on Dec. 30. He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said this month there was enough evidence to open a trial. A date for the hearings was not yet set. The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing. He claims he had consensual sex with the accuser.

