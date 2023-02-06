Spanish prosecutors oppose attempt to free Alves on bail

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish prosecutors oppose the appeal made by Dani Alves’ defense team asking for him to be free on bail while the investigation continues into sexual assault accusations against the footballer. Alves’ lawyers filed the appeal last week saying the Brazilian agreed to turn in his passport and wear a tracking device if he was freed. Alves would also report to the court and to authorities as often as required. He would also not communicate with the accuser. But prosecutors say Alves is a flight risk if he is set free.

