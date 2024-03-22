Spanish prosecutors appeal decision to give Dani Alves bail after rape conviction

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutors’ office in Barcelona has asked a court to reconsider its decision to grant Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves the opportunity to leave prison on bail while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for rape. The request by prosecutors has come two days after the Provincial Court in Barcelona decided Alves could leave prison if he pays a bail of one million euros and hands over his passports. Alves has yet to meet those requirements and remains in prison 45 minutes from Barcelona where he was been for the past 14 months.

