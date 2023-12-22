Spanish powerhouses Madrid and Barcelona still alone in fight for Super League despite ruling

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Barcelona are struggling to find allies in their fight to revive the Super League project. The Spanish powerhouses were quick to claim victory and praise the decision by the European Union’s top court on Thursday to rule against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition. But as the hours passed there were no signs that they would get anybody else to join their crusade despite the favorable ruling. Madrid and Barcelona faced an uphill battle trying to convincing other clubs to get back on board but they were not likely to give up anytime soon.

