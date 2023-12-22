Spanish powerhouses Madrid and Barcelona still alone in fight for Super League despite ruling

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
FILE - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez poses for a picture prior the 66th Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The European Union’s top court has ruled UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for the breakaway Super League. The case was heard last year at the Court of Justice after Super League failed at launch in April 2021. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin called the club leaders “snakes” and “liars.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francois Mori]

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and Barcelona are struggling to find allies in their fight to revive the Super League project. The Spanish powerhouses were quick to claim victory and praise the decision by the European Union’s top court on Thursday to rule against the attempt by UEFA and FIFA to block plans for the breakaway competition. But as the hours passed there were no signs that they would get anybody else to join their crusade despite the favorable ruling. Madrid and Barcelona faced an uphill battle trying to convincing other clubs to get back on board but they were not likely to give up anytime soon.

