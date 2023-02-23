Spanish police probe alleged match-fixing in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have opened an investigation into possible match-fixing in a Copa del Rey game two years ago. The Spanish league says police are looking into the first-round match between Levante and Huracán Melilla. Levante won 8-0. The league says it received an anonymous tip about the possible match-fixing. Six people connected to Huracán have been questioned. No one from Levante was involved in the alleged irregularities. Huracán says it will cooperate with authorities and punish anyone from the club if found guilty. Levante is a second-division club but was in the top league at the time. Huracán is currently in the fifth tier of Spanish soccer.

