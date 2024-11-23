Spanish police detain 3 people for racist slurs during the clasico match at Madrid’s stadium

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have detained three people for allegedly having targeted players with racist chants during Real Madrid’s home game against Barcelona last month. Spain’s National Police say they have evidence that the detainees used racist slurs to insult two players during the “clasico” match that ended in a 4-0 victory for Barcelona. The players were not identified by the police. But media reports based on videos images of the match reported racist slurs being hurled from the stands of the Santiago Bernabeu at Barcelona forwards Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

