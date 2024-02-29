Spanish police arrest man who threatened and insulted 8-year-old girl for wearing Vinícius shirt

By The Associated Press
FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Group C soccer match between Real Madrid and Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Spanish police have arrested an Atletico Madrid fan for using racist language and death threats to terrorize an eight-year-old girl who was wearing a shirt of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have arrested an Atletico Madrid fan for using racist language and death threats to terrorize an eight-year-old girl who was wearing a shirt of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior. Spain’s National Police say the child suffered an anxiety attack due to the racist attack before the game at Atletico’s stadium last Sept. 24. The police say the alleged perpetrator hurled “racist insults and death threats” at the girl outside the stadium. Vinícius, who is Black, has been repeatedly subjected to racist attacks.

