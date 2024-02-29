Spanish police arrest man who threatened and insulted 8-year-old girl for wearing Vinícius shirt

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have arrested an Atletico Madrid fan for using racist language and death threats to terrorize an eight-year-old girl who was wearing a shirt of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior. Spain’s National Police say the child suffered an anxiety attack due to the racist attack before the game at Atletico’s stadium last Sept. 24. The police say the alleged perpetrator hurled “racist insults and death threats” at the girl outside the stadium. Vinícius, who is Black, has been repeatedly subjected to racist attacks.

