Spanish police arrest 84 fans for brawl before Betis-Osasuna game

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have arrested 84 soccer hooligans for allegedly participating in a brawl before a game between Real Betis and Osasuna in October. The brawl occurred before Betis’ 2-1 win over Osasuna on Oct. 29 in Seville. Police say the hooligans allegedly used wooden sticks and metal bars among other objects when the clashed near Benito Villamarín stadium. Police say they arrested 60 people in Pamplona, another 23 in Seville and one in Madrid.

