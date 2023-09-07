Spanish player Jenni Hermoso returns to Mexican club team; Sue Bird, Pau Gasol offer their support

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jenni Hermoso has returned to Mexico to resume playing with her club team Pachuca. The team pledged to help her find “normality” after the Spaniard was kissed without consent by the president of the Spanish soccer federation after the Women’s World Cup final. Spain’s prosecutors’ office says Hermoso has formally accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips. Rubiales has been suspended as federation president. He kissed Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. The 33-year-old Hermoso arrived at dawn in Mexico City from Madrid and continued to Pachuca about 90 kilometers to the southwest, to rejoin the Tuzas.

