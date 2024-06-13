Spanish male artistic swimmer denounces online insults after winning two golds at Euros

MADRID (AP) — Spanish artistic swimmer Denis González has denounced insults he received on social media after he won two gold medals at the European championships. González posted a video on his TikTok account on Thursday to respond to denigrating comments left by people on the X feed for sports news by Spain’s state television broadcaster. The 20-year-old González says, “Are we in the 21st century or in the 10th century before Christ?” He won gold in men’s solo technical swimming and gold in mixed duet at the championships being held in Belgrade, Serbia.

