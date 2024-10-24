Spanish league working with FIFA to take Barcelona-Atletico Madrid game to Miami

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league is trying to get approval to play a match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Miami in December. The league says its U.S. partner Relevent Sports is working with FIFA to make sure the league is cleared to host the match outside of Spain. The league first tried to play a regular season match in the United States about five years ago but its plans at the time were scrapped after opposition by Spain’s soccer federation and the players’ union. Staging the match abroad is part of the league’s goal of promoting soccer and its brand in other countries.

