Spanish league to report ‘lamentable racist chants’ aimed at Vinícius Júnior before Atletico’s match

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says it will report what it called “lamentable racist chants” aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior before Atletico Madrid’s Champions League game. Video on social media showed a small group of Atletico fans jumping and chanting “Vinícius chimpanzee” ahead of the team’s match against Inter Milan in the round of 16 of the European competition on Wednesday. The video in which the fans add “Vinícius chimpanzee” to one of their traditional songs was initially published by the site Agente Libre Digital.

