Spanish league to denounce fan who touched player’s backside during game

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says it will take action against the young fan who appeared to touch the backside of a Sevilla player during a game. The league says it identified the fan with the help of authorities and will denounce him to local prosecutors. The league will also denounce alleged racist insults against Sevilla player Yasser En-Nesyri in the same game, a 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano on Monday. En-Nesyri scored twice. Lucas Ocampos was getting ready for a throw in past the half-hour mark at Vallecas Stadium when the fan reached out and poked his backside.

