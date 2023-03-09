Spanish league reports match-fixing attempt to authorities

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has reported to authorities an alleged match-fixing attempt after a former Girona player said he was offered money to lose. The league came forward after Aday Benítez said in a streaming sports show that he was offered 50,000 euros if Girona lost a match at the end of the 2016-17 season. Benítez said he did not accept the offer. Girona was gaining promotion to the first division at the time. He did not give any other detail about who made the offer.

