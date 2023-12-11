Spanish league leader Girona trying to lower owns expectations after impressive start to the season

MADRID (AP) — Girona is trying to lower its own expectations after presenting itself as a genuine contender for the Spanish league title with its biggest win yet in a historic start to the season. A 4-2 statement win at defending champion Barcelona on Sunday has put the Catalan club in sole possession of first place nearing the halfway point. The victory showed that it might have what it takes to keep up with the usual powerhouses in Spanish soccer. But coach Míchel Sánchez has been quick to point out that winning the league still isn’t the team’s main goal.

