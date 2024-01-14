Spanish league leader Girona held to scoreless draw at last-place Almeria

MADRID (AP) — Girona has been held by last-place Almeria to a 0-0 draw in the Spanish league and missed a chance to open a bigger gap over Real Madrid while the rival played in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Girona had the chance to move three points clear with a victory. Almeria is the only team yet to win in the league so far this season. Madrid will face Barcelona in the Super Cup final in Riyadh later on Sunday. Its league match at Getafe that had been scheduled for this weekend will be played in a few weeks.

