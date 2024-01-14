Spanish league leader Girona held to 0-0 draw at last-place Almeria

MADRID (AP) — Girona has been held by last-place Almeria to a 0-0 draw in the Spanish league and missed a chance to open a bigger gap over Real Madrid while the rival played in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Girona had the chance to move three points clear with a victory. Almeria is the only team yet to win in the league so far this season. In the other match of the day, Cadiz’s winless streak reached 18 matches across all competitions after a 4-1 loss to Valencia at home.

