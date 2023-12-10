Spanish league game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao suspended after fan dies in the stands

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao has been suspended after a fan died in the stands. Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón rushed to get the referee’s attention in the 15th minute when Granada fans told him about the problem with one of the supporters, who reportedly went into cardiac arrest. The match continued for about five minutes when it was finally stopped again as doctors continued to work on the fan. Team doctors left their benches to try to help. Players stayed on the field until about the 40th minute before going into the locker rooms. The referee eventually called off the game and the league confirmed the death.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.