Spanish league files complaint with EU over PSG’s financial backing from Qatar

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has filed a complaint with the European Commission regarding the “funding mechanisms” used by Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish league said in a statement made public Saturday that it was acting under new EU regulations of foreign subsidies. It argues that PSG, which is owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011, has an unfair advantage in the market for players and coaches. In January, the European Commission, which is the executive arm of the EU, passed new regulations regarding foreign subsidies granted to companies inside the EU.

