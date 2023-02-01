Spanish league decries ‘doped’ market of high-spending EPL

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league president Javier Tebas has criticized the high spending of the Premier League clubs in the winter transfer window. He says the “British market is doped.” Tebas said the doped marked was evident after Chelsea made almost half of the signings in the Premier League while spending about $225 million. That was more than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. Tebas noted Spain’s strict control of economic sustainability by not allowing “contributions to cover losses in these barbaric amounts that are occurring.” Tebas recognized that the English clubs have a higher turnover commercially, “but not in the volume of this difference.”

