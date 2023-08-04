Spanish league clubs to earn more TV revenue if they provide better access to players and coaches

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league clubs that voluntarily give broadcasters more access to players and coaches will earn more in television rights this season. The league says clubs will earn bigger shares of the television rights by voluntarily offering up “interviews with coaching staff, pre-match footage from inside changing rooms and greater involvement of players across a host of different broadcast formats.” The league said it hopes to enhance the fans’ viewing experience and ultimately generate more income by encouraging clubs to be take more proactive initiatives. The Spanish league this season is debuting its partnership with videogame company EA Sports as its title sponsor.

