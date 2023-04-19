Spanish league: Clubs not convinced by Barça’s explanations

MADRID (AP) — Spanish clubs have not been convinced by Barcelona’s explanation about its payments to a former official of the country’s refereeing committee. Spanish league president Javier Tebas said after the league’s general assembly on Wednesday that most clubs felt that Barcelona president Joan Laporta did not fully explain why his club paid more than 7 million euros from 2001-18 to the company of then committee vice president José María Enríquez Negreira. Laporta spoke for about 20 minutes during the general assembly and gave similar explanations as the ones he gave in a news conference of nearly two hours on Monday.

