Spanish league clubs concerned by Barcelona payments

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league clubs have expressed unease about the payments by Barcelona to the vice-president of the refereeing committee over several years. The league has released a statement saying the majority of the clubs showed “deep concern about this case, which they consider to be of the utmost seriousness.” Barcelona has been under scrutiny since a state prosecutor was revealed to be probing club payments totaling millions of dollars to a company that belonged to the vice president of the Spanish federation’s refereeing committee. League president Javier Tebas says Barcelona president Joan Laporta “should resign if he can’t explain the payments.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.