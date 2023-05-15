Spanish league and Espanyol trying to identify field invaders after Barcelona’s title win

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish league says it is working with Espanyol to identify those involved in the field invasion that forced Barcelona players to cut short their title celebrations and rush into the locker room. The league says it is taking action a day after a large group of Espanyol supporters from the ultra section behind one of the goals jumped onto the field following Barcelona’s 4-2 win. They headed for the players who were singing and celebrating the Spanish league title. The league and Espanyol are analyzing television images to try to identify the fans and report them to authorities.

