Spanish judge cites gross errors by soccer’s video assistant referees in league games

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court has deemed that VAR officials created gross errors during games last season through their partial selection of images for the referee to view. Two instances of errors were included in a verdict by the judge that rejected a lawsuit by a former referee who had sued the Spanish soccer federation for no longer using him as a video assistant. The first example was when the video assistant failed to offer all the images of an altercation between Vinícius Júnior and Valencia players when the Real Madrid forward was shown a red card during game where he was racially abused by fans.

