Spanish government to side against Barcelona over payments

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
FILE - FC Barcelona club President Joan Laporta pauses during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 6, 2021. Spanish state prosecutors have formally accused Barcelona soccer club of corruption because of its payments of large sums of money for several years to the vice president of the refereeing committee. The decision has been made official on Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government’s top sports authority says it will take action against Barcelona in the legal proceedings the club is facing for its payments of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. Sports council president José Manuel Franco says on channel Telecinco that the government will join the other accusing parties in the legal proceedings against the club. The council is the latest to announce plans to act after prosecutors on Friday formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation.

