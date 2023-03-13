Spanish government to side against Barcelona over payments

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government’s top sports authority says it will take action against Barcelona in the legal proceedings the club is facing for its payments of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. Sports council president José Manuel Franco says on channel Telecinco that the government will join the other accusing parties in the legal proceedings against the club. The council is the latest to announce plans to act after prosecutors on Friday formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.