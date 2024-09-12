Spanish footballer convicted of sexual abuse for inappropriately touching a mascot

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Hugo Mallo has been convicted of sexual abuse for inappropriately touching a mascot before a La Liga game in 2019. The former Celta Vigo player inappropriately touched the breasts of the woman who was wearing Espanyol’s parakeet costume while players lined up to salute each other before kickoff. A judge sentenced Mallo to a fine of $6,600 plus $1,100 in damages for the viction. The 33-year-old Mallo has denied wrongdoing and can appeal the sentencing.

