Spanish court grants bail to soccer star Dani Alves while appealing rape conviction

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court has decided to release Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves if he pays a bail of one million euros ($1.1 million) and hands over his passports while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for raping a woman in Barcelona. Alves was convicted in February and sentenced to four years and six months in prison for having raped the woman in a nightclub in 2022. He has been behind bars since being arrested in January 2023. His prior requests to be let free on bail were denied because the court deemed him a flight risk. There is no date yet for his appeal.

