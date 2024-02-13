Spanish club Rayo Vallecano fires coach Rodríguez after series of poor results

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Rayo Vallecano has fired coach Francisco Rodríguez after a run of poor results. The announcement comes two days after the team’s 2-1 loss at Mallorca in the Spanish league on Sunday. The result that left the team from southern Madrid in 14th place, seven points from the relegation zone. Rayo has won only one of its last 11 games in all competitions. Before that it had won only one of its last eight matches. Rayo hosts Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Sunday. A replacement to Rodríguez was not immediately announced.

