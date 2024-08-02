Spanish basketball great Rudy Fernandez’s run of six Olympic appearances comes to an end

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — The post from the Spanish basketball federation to congratulate Rudy Fernandez on his career came immediately after the game, and only one word was necessary. “Gracias.” Fernandez’s sixth and final Olympics — and presumably, the end of his time as a player — came to an end Friday, when Spain was eliminated from the Paris Games after falling 88-85 to Canada in a group-stage finale.

