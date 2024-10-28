Spaniards Rodri and Bonmatí win Ballon d’Or award as Real Madrid snubs ceremony

PARIS (AP) — Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí won the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award on Monday as the world’s best soccer players, while Real Madrid snubbed the star-studded ceremony in Paris in apparent protest.

The 28-year-old Rodri won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain’s European Championship triumph.

He succeeded eight-time winner Lionel Messi of Argentina and beat Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior into second place, a result which greatly displeased the Spanish club. Madrid and its players stayed away from the ceremony, then vented their feelings on social media.

Rodri showed his emotion when his name was read out by former winner George Weah, putting his hands over his face.

“Incredible night for me,” said Rodri, who is out for the season after injuring his ACL last month and arrived on crutches to the ceremony. “One of my key things is I always try to improve every game.”

Known as a hard-working and unselfish player despite his abilities, Rodri was quick to deflect praise onto others.

“I just want to say thank you again to the people who recognize my value in the game,” he said. “When I was a kid I never thought of winning the Ballon d’Or, but in the last years I’ve been playing the highest level.”

The 26-year-old Bonmatí retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmatí joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women’s trophy was first awarded in 2018. She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3.

“It’s a pleasure to be here again,” said Bonmatí, who received the award from Oscar winner Natalie Portman. “Thanks to my teammates and the clubs who make me a better football player every year.”

Even though attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham was third and Dani Carvajal finished fourth in the voting, and coach Carlo Ancelotti won the coach of the year award, no one from Madrid attended the gala in central Paris.

Ancelotti posted a message on X instead as did Vinícius, who was considered by many to be the favorite for the award, even though Rodri also had an outstanding season.

“I’ll do it 10x if needed,” Vinicius wrote in Portuguese. “They are not ready.”

Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga made it clear what he thought of the vote, calling it “football politics.”

“My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise,” the France international wrote on X along with a photo of him and Vinicius celebrating together. “Love you my bro.”

Former Madrid star Karim Benzema, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2022, posted a supportive message in French on Instagram, along with the words “Trop Fort” (“Too Strong”).

Neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo — winners of the prestigious individual award a combined 13 times — were in the running for this year’s prize — the first time that’s happened since 2003.

While Rodri is not a flamboyant player or a prolific scorer like Messi and Ronaldo, he had a huge influence on City’s team with his ability to protect the defense and distribute passes cleanly from the back.

“I try to be a leader and try to improve every day from the best,” Rodri said.

City looked unbeatable at times with him in the side, while his excellent technical ability enabled him to slot smoothly into the quick-passing style made so effective by Spain at Euro 2024. He is the first City player to win the award.

“He is a player completely without ego, whose performance level over a very long period of time has been exceptional,” City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “The consistency he has shown is the result of hard work and dedication.”

Bonmatí scored 19 goals for the second straight season for Barca and this year has netted five in five games for Spain, taking her international tally to 26.

The Ballon d’Or was created by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956 for the men, and since 2018 for the women. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.

Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. The winner is the player who receives the most points. Unlike FIFA’s awards for the best players each year, fans aren’t part of the voting system.

Yamal’s trophy and other awards

On a good night for Spain and Barca players, teen prodigy Lamine Yamal — the youngest-ever scorer at a European Championship — won the Kopa award for best Under-21 player and Barca won the best women’s team award.

Absent Real Madrid was voted the best men’s team.

Former PSG forward Kylian Mbappé and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane shared the Gerd Mueller award for most club and country goals last season with 52. Mbappé joined Madrid during the offseason.

Argentina’s penalty-saving specialist Emiliano Martínez retained the Lev Yashin award for best goalkeeper.

Ancelotti and Olympic-winning coach Emma Hayes won the Johan Cruyff award for best men’s and women’s coach.

Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, who has fought sexism in Spanish soccer after she was kissed on the lips at last year’s Women’s World Cup final by former federation president Luis Rubiales, collected the Socrates award for humanitarian work.

A special award was given by France Football to the wife and son of late Germany great Franz Beckenbauer.

