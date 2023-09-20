Spaniard Ciganda ready to embrace special week playing for Europe in Solheim Cup at home

CASARES, Spain (AP) — Carlota Ciganda is bracing for a week like no other as the lone Spaniard on the European team at the Solheim Cup in Spain. The comfort of being home will meet the thrill of playing in front of her fans for the first time in the top team event in women’s golf. She says “it’s just going to be excitement, adrenaline, and just fun.” The 33-year-old Spaniard is one of the most experienced players on the European team that will try to beat the United States for a third straight time beginning on Friday at Finca Cortesin in southern Spain.

