Spalletti preparing Napoli victory speech as title looms
By The Associated Press
Napoli's head coach Luciano Spalletti leaves the pitch in dejection at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Napoli and AC Milan, at Naples' Diego Armando Maradona stadium, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti is already preparing a victory speech as his team stands on the brink of ending a 33-year wait for the Serie A title. After Napoli’s game was moved to Sunday, the team could secure the title in front of their own fans by beating Salernitana, if Lazio fails to win at Inter Milan earlier in the day. So Spalletti is having to prepare some postgame remarks in addition to his normal pregame planning. Spalletti says “they have told me to say something” to the crowd if the title is secured. He added that “I’ll have to prepare something in anticipation … and nothing is certain.”
The logo of Napoli soccer team, right, and three 'scudetto', referring to the two Serie A titles won in 1987, 1990 and the likely 2023, are projected on the Posillipo beach in Naples, Italy, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Napoli could get the chance to clinch its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona’s playing days in front of its fans this weekend at the stadium now named after the club’s most emblematic player. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
