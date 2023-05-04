Spalletti leads Napoli to title after Totti, Icardi battles

ROME (AP) — Winning Serie A with Napoli is the crowning achievement for coach Luciano Spalletti in a career that included two Russian league titles with Zenit St. Petersburg but nothing more than Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup trophies in Italy. Spalletti had become known for butting heads with his team captains. First when he tried to ease Francesco Totti into retirement during his second stint at Roma. Then again when he took the armband away from Mauro Icardi at Inter Milan. Napoli was completely overhauled after last season and often overwhelmed opponents with attack-minded tactics rarely seen before in Italy. Napoli clinched the title with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.

