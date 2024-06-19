Spalletti: Italy prepared to ‘scuff up beautiful suits’ against Spain at Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Italy coach Luciano Spalletti says his players may have to scuff up their beautiful suits when they take on Spain in their European Championship match on Thursday. Both teams made winning starts to Euro 2024 and their clash in Gelsenkirchen could determine which tops Group B, which also includes Croatia and Albania. Italy is the defending champion. Spalletti says his team wears Giorgio Armani suits and sees no reason to change, that it will stay true to its identity against Spain, one of the tournament favorites. The coach says “We’ll go out there in our Sunday best. And we’ll be willing to actually scuff up our beautiful suits if required.”

