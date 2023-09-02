Spalletti carries ‘giant’ Italian flag his mom made for him to national team job

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
FILE- Napoli's head coach Luciano Spalletti wave to fans prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023. After ending a 33-year wait for the title, Napoli will be looking to retain its crown. However, it has lost one of its key players in South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, while coach Luciano Spalletti has also left the club. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

ROME (AP) — New national team coach Luciano Spalletti says he will carry an Italian flag that his mom made for him when he was 11 onto the Azzurri bench. The former Napoli coach was hired when Roberto Mancini unexpectedly resigned last month. Mancini then took over Saudi Arabia’s national team. Italy faces North Macedonia and Ukraine in European Championship qualifiers on Sept. 9 and 12. The Azzurri have three points from their opening two games in Group C to trail England and Ukraine.

