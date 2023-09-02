Spalletti carries ‘giant’ Italian flag his mom made for him to national team job

ROME (AP) — New national team coach Luciano Spalletti says he will carry an Italian flag that his mom made for him when he was 11 onto the Azzurri bench. The former Napoli coach was hired when Roberto Mancini unexpectedly resigned last month. Mancini then took over Saudi Arabia’s national team. Italy faces North Macedonia and Ukraine in European Championship qualifiers on Sept. 9 and 12. The Azzurri have three points from their opening two games in Group C to trail England and Ukraine.

