Spalletti calls up 4 of his former Napoli players in his first Italy squad

ROME (AP) — Four Napoli players figure in new coach Luciano Spalletti’s first Italy squad. He led the club to the Serie A title last season. Spalletti called up goalkeeper Alex Meret and full back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, his captain at Napoli. Spalletti was hired when Roberto Mancini surprisingly left last month and took charge of Saudi Arabia. Italy faces North Macedonia and Ukraine in European Championship qualifiers on Sept. 9 and 12. The Azzurri have three points from their opening two games in Group C to trail England and Ukraine.

