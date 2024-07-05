Spain’s youngsters frustrated by aggressive Germany and it is 0-0 at halftime in Euro 2024 quarters

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Spain’s youngsters are being frustrated by an aggressive Germany side and it is 0-0 at the break in their quarterfinal at the European Championship in Stuttgart. Germany veteran Toni Kroos, playing in what could potentially be his last ever match, was lucky not to be booked for a mistimed challenge that upended Spain midfielder Pedri. Another hefty challenge moments later saw Pedri leave the field injured and in tears as he was replaced by Dani Olmo in the eighth minute. Antonio Rüdiger was booked for bringing down Olmo just outside the area and will miss the semifinal if Germany gets there. Spain’s Robin le Normand will be suspended for Tuesday’s semifinal against Portugal or France should La Roja eliminate the host nation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.