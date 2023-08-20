Spain’s World Cup winner Olga Carmona learns of father’s death after final

MADRID (AP) — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned of her father’s death after the final, the Spanish soccer federation said.

The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father’s death or who told her.

After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy presentation.

“We love you, Olga,” the federation said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “You are part of the history of Spanish soccer.”

Carmona scored with a left-footed strike in the 29th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia. She had also scored a late winner in La Roja’s 2-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals to become the first player since American Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in a World Cup semifinal and final.

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Rycroft

The 23-year-old Carmona was named the final’s most valuable player on Sunday. She had celebrated her goal on Sunday with a tribute to a friend who recently lost her mother.

“I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special,” the Real Madrid defender said after Spain won the title.

Madrid released a statement Sunday night about her father’s death and offering condolences to the player and her family

Before the news of the death of Carmona’s father, the federation said that title celebrations were set to take place after the squad’s arrival in Madrid on Monday night.

