Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda takes over Morocco’s women’s team

MADRID (AP) — The coach who led Spain to the Women’s World Cup title before being fired weeks later will take over Morocco’s women’s national team. The Moroccan football federation says it has hired Jorge Vilda, who was fired by Spain as part of the changes at the Spanish federation following the crisis prompted by former president Luis Rubiales kissing a player during the World Cup awards’ ceremony. Vilda led Spain to its first Women’s World Cup title even though 15 players rebelled against him last year, demanding more professional methods by the coach. He stayed in the job with the support of Rubiales.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.