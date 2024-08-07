Spain’s Rodri and Morata banned for chanting song about Gibraltar at Euro 2024 title celebration

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Rodri and Alvaro Morata have been banned for Spain’s first match as the new European champion after singing about a sovereignty claim on Gibraltar at the title celebration last month. Morata and Rodri led thousands of fans singing “Gibraltar is Spanish” in Madrid, a day after the 2-1 final win over England. UEFA’s disciplinary panel punished the two players with a one-match ban that will be served in the game against Serbia in the Nations League on Sept. 5. Among the charges were “using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.”

