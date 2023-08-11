Spain’s Putellas is again on the bench against Netherlands in Women’s World Cup quarterfinal

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ballon d’Or holder Alexias Putellas has again been named on the bench by Spain for the quarterfinal against Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup. Putellas also started on the bench in Spain’s round of 16 match against Switzerland, taking the field in the 77th minute in a 5-1 win. Catalina Coll again has been named in goal. The young Barcelona reserve keeper hadn’t played in 97 days when she was named to make her World Cup debut in the round of 16.

