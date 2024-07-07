Spain’s Pedri forgives Toni Kroos for the challenge that ended his Euro 2024

DONAUESCHINGEN, Germany (AP) — Spain midfielder Pedri has forgiven Toni Kroos for ending his European Championship. Pedri was ruled out of the rest of Euro 2024 on Saturday with a left knee injury that he sustained in a hefty challenge from Kroos in the opening stages of Spain’s quarterfinal victory over Germany. Kroos publicly apologised to the youngster at the end of an Instagram post and Pedri thanked the 34-year-old, who was playing what turned out to be his final match. Pedri says “this is soccer and these things happen. Your career and your record remain forever.” The 21-year-old Pedri will stay with the Spain squad for the rest of the tournament: Tuesday’s semifinal against France and the final five days later should Spain get there.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.