Spain’s Morata takes painful knock on leg in accidental clash with security guard after France match

MUNICH (AP) — Spain striker Álvaro Morata had a scare when a stadium security guard accidently slammed into his right leg after his team beat France in the European Championship semifinals. Morata was in obvious pain after the guard — who was pursuing a fan who had got on to the field — slipped and slid into the player’s right leg. Spain’s captain was clearly hobbling while trying to enjoy the 2-1 win over France. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said “we don’t think it is anything” serious.

