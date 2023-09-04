Spain’s men’s team condemn Rubiales’ ‘unacceptable behavior’ that ‘tarnished’ women’s World Cup win

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Demonstrators shouts slogans during a protest against the President of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales and to support Spain's national women's soccer player Jenni Hermoso in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Spain faces reckoning over sexism in soccer after federation head kisses player at Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emilio Morenatti]

MADRID (AP) — The captains of Spain’s men’s national team have condemned the “unacceptable behavior” of soccer federation president Luis Rubiales in a show of support for the women’s World Cup-winning team. It was the first public statement by the top Spanish players against Rubiales after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent after the World Cup final. He also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture last month in Sydney. Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is facing a Spanish government case against him for the conduct that prompted a storm of criticism and led to widespread calls for his resignation.

