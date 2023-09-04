Spain’s men’s team condemn Rubiales’ ‘unacceptable behavior’ that ‘tarnished’ women’s World Cup win

MADRID (AP) — The captains of Spain’s men’s national team have condemned the “unacceptable behavior” of soccer federation president Luis Rubiales in a show of support for the women’s World Cup-winning team. It was the first public statement by the top Spanish players against Rubiales after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent after the World Cup final. He also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture last month in Sydney. Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is facing a Spanish government case against him for the conduct that prompted a storm of criticism and led to widespread calls for his resignation.

