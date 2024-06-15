Spain’s Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest player to appear in a European Championship

By The Associated Press
Spain's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during a training session at his base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, ahead of their Group B soccer match against Croatia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

BERLIN (AP) — Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to appear at a European Championship when he started for Spain in its opening game against Croatia in Berlin. Yamal is 16 years, 338 days. The previous record-holder is Kacper Kozlowski of Poland, who was 17 years, 246 days in 2021 when he played against Spain. It’s Yamal’s eighth appearance for Spain.

